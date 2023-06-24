Bruce Prichard Believes The Mountie One Day Belongs In WWF Hall Of Fame

On the December 22, 1990 episode of "WWE Superstars," a vignette aired hyping the arrival of The Mountie, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police vowing that he would "always get his man" even if they were American. Subsequently, the villainous character would carry a cattle prod during his matches, handcuffing his helpless opponents and then "shocking" them. On "Something to Wrestle," Bruce Prichard recounted the legacy of Jacques Rougeau, the man who portrayed The Mountie. While praising Rougeau's realization of the gimmick, Prichard listed out the various challenges WWE had to deal with.

"The Mountie gimmick was absolutely great," Prichard admitted. "But, I would say Mounties take themselves way too seriously — you cannot wear a Mountie outfit unless you're a Mountie. I don't think you're allowed to disparage a Mountie in any way, shape, or form — publicly. And portraying a Mountie is kind of sacrilegious in Canada. But we did it!" Prichard made it clear that although WWE referred to Rougeau as "The Mountie," they never acknowledged him as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police or had Royal Canadian markings on his jacket, admitting that such a move would have drawn the ire of Canadians. Prichard added that the character was Vince McMahon's idea, and that Rougeau took to it "like a duck to water" the minute it was pitched to him.

In conclusion, Prichard praised Rougeau for never being afraid of taking chances. "Jacques had a hell of a career," Prichard stressed. "In spite of what some people think, he busted his ass and made things happen. He wasn't always well-liked or popular, but created enough noise, and fought hard for what he wanted. You've gotta respect that. So, kudos to him. He's a guy who always took risks." When asked if Rougeau belonged in the WWE Hall of Fame, Prichard nodded, adding the words "One day."