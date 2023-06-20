Booker T Responds To Fan Push For Him To Be WWE NXT's GM

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has some experience when it comes to being a general manager on WWE programming, with the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion being appointed the SmackDown GM in the summer of 2012. Although Booker T was removed from that position the following year, he has now discussed the possibility of becoming the "WWE NXT" GM.

"I've been getting a lot of tweets over the last few [days] as far as people are lobbying for me to be the new general manager in 'NXT,'" Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "Everybody wants the authority figure. And my thing is I like my spot. I like my spot. I like being right there at the [announce] table, you know, somebody come over there, you know, whack me and I go flying. I like that part of my job."

Booker T went on to say that he was not against the idea of Beth Phoenix and Edge becoming the new GMs on "NXT" when responding to a fan question. However, he questioned whether the "NXT" brand actually needed a permanent general manager.

Recent on-screen decisions have been made by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, who is leading "NXT's" creative behind the scenes. Michaels has held the role since September 2022. In the past, "NXT" has seen legends such as the late Dusty Rhodes, William Regal, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield all hold on-air positions of authority.

