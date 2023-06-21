WWE Stars Show Their Support For Pride Month

Pride Month is in full swing and the pro wrestling industry continues to show its support.

On Wednesday, WWE.com shared a collection of photos featuring several WWE stars as they sported WWE Together shirts in support of the Love Has No Label campaign in partnership with the Ad Council. The talent that participated included Sonya Deville, Cody Rhodes, Kayla Braxton, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, and The Miz.

WWE has run a Pride Month campaign every June for the last several years. Balor notably made a big statement at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 when he had members of the LGBTQ+ community accompany him for his first WrestleMania entrance ever. Deville has also been at the focal point of Pride-related campaigns in the past as she has been public about her sexuality since debuting on "WWE Tough Enough" in 2015.

This year, WWE's rainbow-themed Together merchandise is available for purchase on WWEShop.com with $7.50 from each sale being donated to the Ad Council, which is "a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, unite and uplift by opening hearts and inspiring actions, working together to accelerate change."

Other major wrestling companies in the United States including AEW and Impact Wrestling are also showing their support of Pride Month with themed merchandise. AEW's JungleHOOK Pride shirt will have 100% of royalties donated to AEW Together, while their AEW Pride logo will have 20% of royalties donated to JASMYN. Impact Wrestling has a purple t-shirt with a rainbow company logo. A portion of sales from their shirt will be donated to the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance.