WWE Raw Rating Rebounds To Normal Levels Thanks To End Of Playoff Competition

Last week, the Nielsen TV ratings for "WWE Raw" took a hit thanks to the show airing opposite the Denver Nuggets' NBA Championship-winning performance against the Miami Heat. This week, with both the NBA and NHL playoffs finally over, it was an opportunity for the ratings to normalize, which they did.

According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 19 "Raw" averaged 1,821,000 viewers overall across its three hours (up 14 percent from last week), approximately 726,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 21 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.56 rating in P18-49, which earned WWE's flagship first place among ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of Monday's cable originals. It also bested everything airing in broadcast prime time. The College World Series on ESPN came in second place with a 0.45 in the P18-49 demo.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Raw" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, the biggest percentage increase was a 15 percent jump over the median for female viewers aged 12 to 34, followed by 12 percent for total viewership and 11 percent for both adults aged 35 to 49 and adults aged 25 to 54. The only losses were within Nielsen's stated ten-percent margin of error, with male viewers aged 12 to 34 down ten percent from the median and adults aged 18 to 34 down five percent.

Hour-over-hour, "Raw" also returned to its recent pattern of peaking in the second hour, which averaged 1,901,000 viewers overall and a 0.58 rating in the key demo.