Kevin Patrick Was Offered WWE Audition While Shaving For CNN Appearance

Although he may now be involved in the wrestling business, WWE commentator Kevin Patrick first got his start in the world of broadcasting. While speaking with Ryan Satin on the "Out Of Character" podcast, Patrick reflected on how his journey to WWE began — during an act of personal hygiene.

"I'm shaving one day," Patrick recalled. "I'm getting ready to go on CNN International. Half my face is full of shaving foam, and I get a phone call [from] a gentleman asking [if I would] be interested in auditioning, because they're headhunting for broadcast positions."

Patrick –- who had previously worked as a broadcaster for Sirius XM, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, and the aforementioned CNN International –- said he remembered auditioning alongside 10 to 12 people, noting that he wasn't sure what the exact position was at the time.

"I did some play-by-play," Patrick said. "I did some walk and talks. I did some interviews with some superstars. It was Liv Morgan at the time, back then. Again, eternally grateful for Liv, who just played along with everything I was doing in those moments and was so cool."

Patrick initially joined the company in 2021 as a backstage interviewer and commentator of "WWE Main Event" before transitioning into his current role as a play-by-play commentator on "WWE Raw" in October of last year as part of the commentary team shake-up.

