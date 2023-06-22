Alex Shelley Celebrated Becoming Impact World Champion By Going To Waffle House

Impact's Alex Shelley recently won the Impact World Championship, something he's never done before, as Shelley has largely been a tag team staple in the promotion as part of the Motor City Machine Guns. Having finally clinched such a monumental achievement, how did the new champion celebrate? In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shelley revealed that he went to Waffle House.

Apparently it was Yuya Uemura's idea — Shelley has been looking out for the absentee New Japan Pro-Wrestling star during his time in the United States. The meal specific meal, though, held sentimental value for Shelley, as he ordered the same thing Kevin Nash had ordered for him the first time Nash had taken him there in 2006: "four scrambled eggs, two chicken breasts, steamed hash browns and whole wheat toast." Shelley and Nash formed an entertaining duo that year in the promotion that was then still known as TNA, just prior to the formation of MCMG.

Shelley, who has been an on-and-off part of Impact since 2004, won his first world title at Against All Odds on June 9, where he defeated Steve Maclin. He recently held tag team gold alongside MCMG tag team partner Chris Sabin as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions, winning the titles from Aussie Open, but lost them in April. Shelley isn't alone in reclaiming championship gold, however — Sabin also picked up a singles belt at Against All Odds, winning the X-Division Championship for a historic ninth time and celebrating with Shelley to close the show.