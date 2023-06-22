Impact Wrestling Results 6/22: Bully Ray & Steve Maclin Team Up, OVE In Action

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards

OVE (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton) vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands

Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King

Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Design (Angels & Kon)

