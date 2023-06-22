Impact Wrestling Results 6/22: Bully Ray & Steve Maclin Team Up, OVE In Action
Tonight's show comes from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards
- OVE (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton) vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands
- Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King
- Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Design (Angels & Kon)
OVE vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands
The show opens with a recap of last week's massive 10-person main event before we send it to the ring for a six-man tag. Brian Myers cuts a promo on his way down.
OVE vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands
Jake Crist and Johny Skyler start the bout with back and forth. Sami comes in and helps Crist double-team Skyler for a beat before Fulton assists. Skyler lands a crossbody on Crist, which allows Hotch to take over. Skyler returns for a pinfall attempt. Skyler continues picking Crist apart for a couple minutes. Crist is able to break through with a forearm off the turnbuckle. Sami and Hotch run in off the hot tags as Sami hits Hotch and Myers with a DDT/flatliner combo. Fulton holds up Hotch as Crist heads up top. Moose runs down and sends Crist falling. Myers runs in and hits Crist with the Roster Cut for the win.
Winners: Brian Myers & The Good Hands
Sami and Fulton attempt to run after Moose as Myers & Good Hands celebrate.
Backstage, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian argue over whether Frankie can trust Eddie.
Callihan is furious backstage when he runs into Rich Swann. Swann says he knows what Moose and Myers are like, so he's got his back going forward.
Dirty Dango vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
Dango grabs a mic and simply says he hates pro wrestling while fans chant "Divas reject."
Dango takes Gujjar down to start their match. He rubs himself, allowing Gujjar time to get up and charge him. Gujjar rolls out of the corner and kicks Dango, following it up with a dropkick. Dango rolls out to regroup, so Gujjar launches onto him. Gujjar goes up top and goes for the Gargoyle Spear, but Dango evades. Dango nails the inverted DDT for the win.
Winner: Dirty Dango
Dango takes Gujjar's phone out of his jacket and starts recording himself talking in the ring. Santino Marella marches down. Dango retreats only for Gujjar to toss him back in the ring. Santino pulls out of the Cobra and strikes Dango.
We see footage of Jody Threat beating Nevaeh on BTI earlier tonight. They shake hands backstage after before Nevaeh runs into Jessicka and Courtney. Nevaeh thinks Jessicka is Havok, but they have to clarify who they are. Nevaeh is adamant that they are still Rosemary and Havok, so the Death Dollz try to talk privately. Nevaeh tells them they have to back to the beginning. The Death Dollz run off.