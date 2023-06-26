Why Chris Adonis Says Wrestling Needs To Return To Suspension Of Disbelief

Professional wrestling can take many forms, but former WWE superstar Chris Adonis believes that social media has had an effect on the way fans interact with all of them.

"Society is so into clips or Reels now, which really centers around flashy high spots," Adonis said on "Keepin' It 100" recently. "It had to happen somewhere within the last decade because, when I entered the business in 2005-2006, what mattered to us was ... believability and psychology. That's all we cared about. The high spots were always gonna be there, but they weren't such a prominent part of the matches and we weren't neglecting so much of the other stuff."

Adonis thinks the "heart" of wrestling is being lost. According to the former NWA National Champion, he used to have conversations with former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, in which Aldis would say that the suspension of disbelief should be the focus of any performance.

"You can talk about how wrestling has changed and evolved and is different but still that is the No. 1 prerogative," Adonis added, "and I think we've gotten away from that a little bit."

"I'm optimistic," Adonis said, saying that he believes the industry will course correct as more of that type of wrestler is forced to return to the practice of in-ring psychology. Adonis doesn't feel such a style is sustainable in its current form. "You can't just have these car wrecks."