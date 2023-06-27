Nick Patrick Defends How Kofi Kingston Dropped WWE Title To Brock Lesnar

The phenomenon that was "KofiMania" crumbled in the blink of an eye, in October 2019, when Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston within seven seconds to capture the WWE Championship. At the time, the decision was met with a lot of online criticism, with many fans questioning WWE's logic behind building up Kingston as a credible singles star for nearly a year, only for him to be squashed in seconds. Furthermore, current AEW star Dax Harwood — who was part of the WWE locker room at the time — revealed on his podcast recently that he and certain others were "very upset" about the booking decision and sent a group text to Kingston to console him following his loss.

On a recent episode of "Monday Mailbag," veteran referee Nick Patrick defended WWE's controversial decision to have Kingston lose the WWE Championship, arguing that The New Day member was fortunate to not take any bumps from Lesnar.

"I heard one time someone really complaining when Kofi dropped the WWE title to Brock Lesnar," Patrick began. "They were like, 'Oh my god, the match lasted only so many seconds.' I was like, 'Look man, he still got paid the same. At least he didn't have to take 100 suplexes!' If somebody gave me that finish with Brock Lesnar, 'I'd have been like, 'Thank you, man.'"

Patrick emphasized that "being tossed around the ring" was no picnic for others who experienced the physical wrath of "The Beast Incarnate "over the years, and that he would have embraced a "Shoot me down quick" attitude if he were in Kingston's place.

Some have also argued that the quick finish was justified by the post-match angle, which saw Lesnar's former UFC rival Cain Velasquez ambushing him after his win to set up a match at the subsequent Crown Jewel event. The "20th Anniversary of SmackDown" TV special went off the air with Velasquez standing tall as Lesnar retreated with his newly-won WWE Championship.