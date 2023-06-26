Bryan Danielson Comments On Whether We'll Hear Final Countdown Again In AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door marked a big night for Bryan Danielson. In defeating Kazuchika Okada, he became the first man in nearly a decade to tap out "The Rainmaker." However, before the opening bell rang, Danielson made his entrance to a song he has a bit of history with — Europe's "The Final Countdown." During the post-show media scrum, he was asked if that will be a part of his regular presentation moving forward or it was a one-shot deal.

"I think that's a Tony [Khan] question, because they want a zillion dollars per play. I didn't even ask for it, to be honest," he revealed. "Tony came up with the idea, I thought it was really cool. And I was a little bit angry right before I went out there and then I heard 'Final Countdown' play. It literally just put a smile on my face ... I legitimately don't think I heard that song since I last came out to it in Ring of Honor."

Later, Khan would share that the song's use was most likely just for the evening due to the high cost to license it. But he did add that AEW does have its rights in perpetuity in association with Forbidden Door, meaning it was always be a part of that special dream match.