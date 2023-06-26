CM Punk Not Present At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum, Tony Khan Comments

Amidst all of Forbidden Door's big matches, CM Punk was back in action on an AEW pay-per-view for the first time since last year's All Out. But unlike that fateful night, Punk was absent during the post-show media scrum. As a result, Tony Khan was asked if Punk's lack of involvement in the scrum this time was a "conscious decision" after what happened the last time he attended.

"He's great in these, and he's been doing a lot of media. He would've been great in this, I would be happy to do a press conference with him. He's been doing a lot of great media this week to build up the shows. No, I thought he had a great match tonight, and it's been a really big couple of weeks having him back. It's been a very positive influence for the company," Khan said.

"I think he's been doing a lot of media, and I'm sure we'll get him out doing more media this week to promote the shows ... and he's a big part of what's happening in AEW right now," he added.