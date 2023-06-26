WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/26 - We Hear From Seth Rollins, Women's Money In The Bank Summit

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on June 26, 2023, coming to you live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia!

In the opening moments of last week's edition of "Raw", Finn Balor shocked Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the WWE Universe with an attack ahead of Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. A little over a week later, Balor got the better of Rollins once again during week one of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush following his successful defense against Bron Breakker. Tonight, Rollins will answer any questions heading into his title match against the Judgment Day member at WWE Money In The Bank.

Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zelina Vega will be competing in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match on July 1, but before they do, they will meet face-to-face tonight in a Women's Money In The Bank Summit. Bayley is the only former briefcase holder while Lynch and Vega are the only other participants to have previously competed in the match.

Elsewhere in the women's division, one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey, will be competing in her first singles match since December of last year as she goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. The two women encountered one another last Friday on "WWE SmackDown" after Rodriguez made it clear that she and the returning Liv Morgan were coming after the women's tag title.

Before they collide in London, England, Dominik Mysterio has something on his mind to share regarding his opponent, Cody Rhodes during the go home edition of "Raw" ahead of the upcoming Premium Live Event. Issues between the two men first arose at the beginning of this month after The Miz ambushed Rhodes with a surprise appearance from Dominik and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on "Miz TV".