Kurt Angle Was Not A Fan Of This WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Storyline

One of the most memorable storylines of the Ruthless Aggression era was the love triangle between Edge, Lita, and Matt Hardy, which tapped into a real-life affair. While it proved to be a hit with fans, Kurt Angle admitted during the latest "Kurt Angle Show" podcast that the storyline made him uncomfortable.

"I was really tight with Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz and when they did that whole thing I didn't like it," he said. "To be honest with you, it wasn't very tasteful. I understand why they were doing it, and I understand Matt Hardy was on board with it, but I didn't like it. I thought it was just sh*t."

The most famous segment from that particular run between them was the in-ring sex celebration between Edge and Lita. It's something she has since admitted to having regret for, and Angle himself didn't watch it happen.

"A lot of people would love to see Lita naked, don't get me wrong," he said. "But that wasn't the right time or the place."

Despite the fact Angle wasn't a fan of the live sex celebration or the overall angle involving Edge and Lita, that doesn't mean the Olympic Gold medalist thinks poorly of Lita. In fact, it is quite the opposite as he had nothing but praise for her in terms of what she could offer as an in-ring talent.

"Lita was a professional, she never missed a spot when she worked with the Hardys, she was always there at the right times," he said. "You know what, Lita was easy to work with, so hitting her with the Angle Slam was nothing."

