Nick Dinsmore Details How The Eugene Character Ended Up In WWE

"And Austin kind of looks up and goes, 'Well, he's probably one of the best,'" Dinsmore recalled. "That vote of confidence from Austin [was enough that] Vince [was] like, 'Alright, we'll start on Monday!' The squeaky wheel gets the grease. I tell that to anybody I train now. You have to do it properly, and do it nicely, and just vent a little bit and put it out there. And on the flip side, you have to put out what you want in the universe so you can attract it."

Dinsmore chalks the Austin side of it to simply being in the right place at the right time, but he does feel like that vote of confidence helped.

"I felt like it was like, 'OK, let's give this kid a shot,'" he explained, noting that he had been in the developmental system for several years by that point.

"The writer, Brian Gewirtz, knew how to write for Eugene. And it was his brilliant writing that put me in a good place being Eric Bischoff's 'nephew,' and teaming me with William Regal. It was a perfect odd couple."

Dinsmore added that nobody has ever personally told him the Eugene character was offensive, just something that you couldn't get away with now.

