Kevin Nash Wishes He Could Have Wrestled This WWE Hall Of Famer (And Also CM Punk)

Kevin Nash — the man who ended Bill Goldberg's undefeated WCW streak — did it all during the course of his pro wrestling career. However, his only regret remains not being able to work with WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant, who inspired him to quit the life of a bouncer and venture into pro wrestling.

"It's always going to be Andre," Nash told "Kliq This" when asked to name the one match that got away. When asked if he would have "had a good match with Andre" considering the physical limitations of both men — especially during the latter part of Andre's career — Nash said he'd "sell" every move from Andre for 15 minutes and believes the fans would have been entertained.

As he further recalled the gauntlet of opponents he encountered, Nash paused for a second before naming CM Punk as another opponent he wished he wrestled.

"I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that," Nash admitted. "You know what, though? I've been blessed, man. I went out for 8 or 9 years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don't have too many [regrets]. I guess maybe a match against Matt Damon [laughs]."

Nash was referring to the scrapped plans for him to wrestle Punk at WWE's Night of Champions 2011. The match got canceled after Nash reportedly suffered real-life health issues, prompting Triple H to step in and wrestle Punk instead. Subsequently, Nash tried to renew his feud with Punk but instead entered into a rivalry with "The Game" that culminated with a Sledgehammer Ladder match at TLC 2011. He wouldn't return to a WWE ring until his entry in the 2014 men's Royal Rumble match.