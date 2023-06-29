Mark Henry Explains The Reasoning Behind His WWE Departure

Mark Henry spent nearly 25 years of his professional career as part of WWE before departing in 2021. However, from the way he tells it, he wasn't exactly looking to leave. He just felt as if he was given very little choice due to the lack of opportunities being presented to him. During an interview with the "Insight" podcast, "The World's Strongest Man" detailed how his aspirations for behind-the-scenes work led to his exit. Specifically, Henry noted that WWE didn't feel he had enough experience to have a more significant role backstage.

"But from a business standpoint, I wanted a position in the office because I didn't want to wrestle anymore, and they wouldn't hire me," said Henry. "I didn't have experience on the corporate side, or the business side, or the executive side, or however you want to phrase it ... I was not given that opportunity."

Mark Henry would resurface in AEW in the roles of commentator and coach. But Henry also noted that he has a strong eye for talent and has a history of thinking outside the box in making outstanding wrestlers out of those with no prior wrestling experience. "What people didn't know is God gave me vision, and I can see where a wrestler can make it or not and there are people not even in the wrestling business and that I see them and I go 'Wow, they would be a great wrestler.'"

Among the list of talent he's brought onto the bigger stages in wrestling are a litany of former champions: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, and Rich Swann — several of which started from outside the world of wrestling.

