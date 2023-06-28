Updated WWE Betting Odds For Money In The Bank 2023

With just a few days until WWE Money in the Bank in London, England, many fans are postulating possible outcomes for the winners and losers. BetOnline now has betting odds posted as well.

According to BetOnline, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is a heavy favorite to best Finn Balor in their title match, as are his fellow champions GUNTHER and Women's Tag Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are slight favorites against The Usos, while Cody Rhodes is a heavy favorite to defeat fellow scion to a popular wrestling dynasty, Dominik Mysterio.

When it comes to the men's Money in the Bank match, L.A. Knight is the current favorite to capture the men's briefcase, while Damage CTRL's IYO SKY is the favorite in the women's Money in the Bank match.

WWE Money in the Bank will take place on July 1. Here are the current betting odds in their entirety:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)

Finn Balor +700 (7/1)





Tag Team Match Winner

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140 (5/7)

The Usos +110 (1/1)

‌

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

L.A. Knight 1/3 (-300)

Logan Paul 6/5 (+120)

Damian Priest 2/1 (+200)

Santos Escobar 20/1 (+2000)

Shinsuke Nakamura 20/1 (+2000)

Butch 25/1 (+2500)

Ricochet 33/1 (+3300)





Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

IYO SKY 1/6 (-600)

Becky Lynch 4/1 (+400)

Bayley 8/1 (+800)

Zoey Stark 8/1 (+800)

Trish Stratus 12/1 (+1200)

Zelina Vega 20/1 (+2000)





WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

GUNTHER (c) -2000 (1/20)

Matt Riddle +700 (7/1)

‌

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)

Dominic Mysterio +400 (4/1)

‌

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Winner

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) -10000 (1/100)

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan +1100 (11/1)