Britt Baker Not Cleared To Wrestle On AEW Dynamite, Owen Hart Tournament Match Postponed

Adam Cole was pulled from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door over the weekend due to an undisclosed illness, and now it appears his girlfriend is under the weather, as well.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that tonight's Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match between Britt Baker and Ruby Soho has been postponed until next week, as Baker is currently sick. Soho is still set for action tonight against a yet-to-be-named opponent. No word on whether or not this postponement will effect other matches in this year's tournament.

Cole was pulled from a match against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor on Sunday, much to the chagrin of fans and Lawlor himself, who had been set to make his AEW debut against Cole, and instead wrestled a dark match against Serpentico as a consolation. Lawlor took to social media to say that he was "f***ing gutted" over the canceled match. While Soho and Baker have a scheduled rematch, it's not known whether Lawlor and Cole will ever get to make good on their missed opportunity.