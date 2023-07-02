Rob Van Dam On Skipping WWE Tribute To The Troops & Vince McMahon's Reaction

As is well documented, Rob Van Dam had heat with Vince McMahon for his refusal to travel with the WWE roster for the 2005 Tribute to the Troops in Bagram, Afghanistan. While the likes of Jim Ross and Bruce Prichard have spoken extensively about the incident, and how it strained the relationship between RVD and McMahon, RVD himself has now provided his first-hand account of his conversations with McMahon, and his actual reasoning to sit out the holiday season TV special.

"It wasn't like there was half an altercation or anything like that," RVD recalled. "It's just that, the wrestlers were going to be going overseas to visit the troops, and I didn't want to go. It wasn't political or anything — I was like, 'Dude, I'm so burned out from traveling.' I had been working four or five days a week, every week, except international trips where it was seven days a week.

"We had ten days off coming for Christmas — and I was counting the days, you know? Right when we started getting close to it, there was a meeting [about Tribute to the Troops]. It was going to be voluntary, but we were going to go say 'Hi' to the troops, you know? I was like, 'Miss me on that one, bro.' And then Johnny [Laurinitis] says, 'You know they say it's voluntary, but you know they expect you to go, right?'"