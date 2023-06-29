Sami Zayn's WWE Bloodline T-Shirt Raffle Reportedly Pulled Due To Cease & Desist

On Tuesday, WWE star Sami Zayn and Pro Wrestling Tees announced they were raffling off an autographed t-shirt from Zayn's days in The Bloodline. The shirt had the words "My Dawg" on it and featured signatures from all members of The Bloodline, as well as Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, AEW's Kenny Omega, and other WWE stars. All of the proceeds were to be donated to Zayn's Sami for Syria charity, however, the raffle has seemingly been canceled.

According to a fan on Reddit who purchased raffle tickets, Pro Wrestling Tees sent out an email announcing that the t-shirt was removed after they received a cease and desist letter. No other details were provided on who the letter was from or why they were being asked to stop the raffle. Refunds are being sent out now that the shirt and the Twitter announcement have both been removed from their respective platforms.

Zayn launched Sami for Syria back in 2017 with the goal of raising funds to assist displaced residents in need of medical care. After hitting his fundraising goal of $50,000 at the end of 2019, a few Mobile Medical Units (MMU) were able to be deployed. Earlier this year when Syria and Turkey were devasted by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, Zayn announced that two of the MMUs were still active in helping those in need.

While the t-shirt raffle didn't pan out, Zayn has still experienced a monumental year in the ring. After turning on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, he headlined Elimination Chamber by challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite coming up short, Zayn and Kevin Owens were able to capture their first WWE Tag Team Championship in the first main event of WrestleMania 39 by dethroning The Usos.