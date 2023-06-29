Jacob Fatu Accused Of Accepting Money From Non-Profit & No-Showing Event

MLW star Jacob Fatu is being accused of no-showing a non-profit charity event after already receiving his payment.

NBC 26 recently covered a story from the Neenah, Wisconsin, area to put promoters on alert that Fatu has developed a bad reputation. The reigning MLW National Openweight Champion was advertised to compete at a charity event on behalf of Jake's Network of Hope in April alongside other familiar faces including Billy Gunn, Vampiro, Tatanka, and Brian Pillman Jr. However, on the day of the event, Fatu called out.

"Jacob called and said that there was a family emergency," said Jenn Harper, director of development at Jake's Network of Hope. "We gave him the benefit of the doubt. At Jake's, we are 100% about family and said that if he can't make it, that's fine... We rescheduled the flight that he missed originally. About an hour after that flight took off, we were made aware from him that he wasn't coming. After that, he ghosted us, he ghosted the production team that puts together the wrestling show, and he ghosted the person that booked him for us."

A graphic was displayed showing that the company paid a total of $2,633 on booking Fatu. He was pre-paid $1,030 for the appearance, while the original flight and the flight change cost them $1,005.

The staff at Jake's had planned to keep quiet about the ordeal until they discovered that Pro Wrestling KING in Indiana had encountered a similar situation involving Fatu in early June. After booking his flight and hotel, Fatu requested and received a deposit. On the day of his travel, Fatu allegedly canceled the flight and did not follow up or return the funds.

Fatu is a member of the Anoa'i family as he is the nephew of Rikishi and a cousin of WWE's Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit NBC 26 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.