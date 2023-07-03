Rob Van Dam On Early Days With WWE And What He Should Have Done Differently

After the downfall of ECW in 2001, Rob Van Dam soon made the move to WWE, signing a three-year deal with the company. His WWE run started off hot as he pinned the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, The Rock, and The Undertaker in a six-month span. As Austin put it, WWE seemed to be "strapping the rocket" to RVD.

During a recent episode of "1 Of A Kind," RVD reflected on his early days in WWE, revealing that he inked a contract with an elevating pay scale. After receiving his first round of paychecks, RVD believed the initial amounts didn't align with what he felt he should earn. RVD later voiced this frustration to WWE executive Jim Ross, which then seemed to travel to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.

"Shortly after this conversation [with Ross], I was in Pittsburgh at the Mellon Arena ... I'm in the bathroom standing in the urinal, and Pat Patterson's in there, and me, we're the only ones in the bathroom. Actually, now that I think about it, I think I was trying to roll a doobie or something," RVD said.

"Anyway, he says, 'Hey, kid, you're going to make a lot of money here in this business.' And I said to him, 'If you say so.' And he didn't like the response. He said, 'What?' I said, 'No, if you say so. Sounds good. I'll believe it when I see it.' He goes, 'I don't like that answer. You're telling me you don't believe in yourself?' And I'm like, 'No, I believe in me, but I don't know if that's going to equate to making a lot of money, based on what I've been making here so far. I got paid a lot more before I came here,'" said the Hall of Famer.