WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura's Theme Featured In New Song From Rapper Lil Uzi Vert

On Friday, rapper Lil Uzi Vert released his newest album, "Pink Tape," which runs a whopping 26 tracks deep. The reason that you're reading about it here is that track 14, "Nakamura," features him rapping over "Rising Sun," Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE entrance music. The song, which was created by former WWE music production team CFO$, has been used by Nakamura in some form since his 2016 debut in the company on "WWE NXT."

If you're not generally familiar with current rappers of note and Lil Uzi Vert's name rings a bell, that may be because he performed at WrestleMania 39 as part of The Usos' entrance for their night one main event against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. More broadly, he's a wrestling fan, something that he mentioned in a post-WrestleMania interview on WWE's YouTube channel. He was in attendance at AEW's first Grand Slam in New York City in the section containing friends and family of staff/talent as well as media, and had visited Cody Rhodes and Q.T. Marshall's Nightmare Factory wrestling school earlier that year. He also RKOed a fan once.

The release of the song comes the day before Nakamura wrestles at Money in the Bank in the titular ladder match, where he takes on Ricochet, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. The former NJPW star returned to television in April after several months off, during which WWE loaned him out to Pro Wrestling NOAH for the final singles match of the Great Muta gimmick as part of Keiji Muto's larger retirement tour.