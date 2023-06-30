AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/30 - ROH World Title Match, QTV Vs. Matt Hardy And Isiah Kassidy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on June 30, 2023, coming to you from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario!

After joining forces with his Blackpool Combat Club teammates, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino in a losing effort to The Elite, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii this past Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Claudio Castagnoli looks to redeem himself as he puts the ROH World Championship on the line against Komander.

Following his return to AEW programming last week and revealing himself the newest member of QTV, Johnny TV will be teaming up with QT Marshall to take on Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Shawn Spears will be also making his return to in-ring competition as he goes head-to-head with The Blade. Spears was last defeated by Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson when he joined forces with Ricky Starks on the April 28 episode of "Rampage".

Another star will be returning to action, as Hikaru Shida collides with Taya Valkyrie. Shida last competed on the May 26 episode of "Rampage" after teaming with Britt Baker to defeat Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir while her last televised singles match occurred on the January 2 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" against Tyra Russamee.