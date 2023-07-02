Natalya Received Six Guinness World Record Certificates At WWE Money In The Bank

Backstage at Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE "Raw" Superstar Natalya received a total of six Guinness World Record certificates. Of course, Nattie reacted to the news via Twitter, noting that "wrestling is a singles sport that you can't do on your own."

"These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I'm done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That's what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can't do on your own," she tweeted.

The records include — Most WWE matches (female) with 1,514 matches, Most WWE wins in a career (female) with 663 wins, Most WWE PLE appearances (female) with 75 appearances, Most WWE WrestleMania appearances (female) with 8, Most WWE "Raw" matches with 174 matches and Most WWE "SmackDown" matches with a total of 200.

Natalya's first WWE match, according to Cagematch.net, was a Dark match against Victoria on the November 27, 2007 episode of "SmackDown." Since then Natalya has been a fixture in the WWE Women's roster. She has held the WWE Divas Championship, the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, and her most recent title was in 2021 — the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Nattie's last televised "Raw" match was on the June 5 episode, where she lost to Zoey Starks in a Money In The Bank Qualifying match. On June 30, she faced Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Title at a non-televised event.