Booker T On The Unspoken Bond Some Tag Team Wrestlers Have

Booker T's legendary career kicked off as ½ of the WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat. Paired with his brother Stevie Ray, the duo would dominate the WCW ranks as 10-time World Tag Team Champions. But it was their natural chemistry that made things so easy for them to work together and succeed in wrestling — something Booker T spoke at length about on a recent edition of his "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"We didn't talk about a whole lot at all," said Booker T. "I mean of course we came up with certain moves that we wanted to go out there try and what not. But as far as being able to feel each other and knowing exactly where each other was going to be, it was magical." Always on the same page with one another, the team didn't even need verbal communication in order to know what the other was up to next. "It would actually be so cool because I would point and my brother would know exactly what I was thinking," added Booker T.

However, it wasn't only Stevie Ray that Booker T found glory and championships with as a tag team. At various points in his career, Booker T held titles with the likes of Goldust, Test, Rob Van Dam, and Scott Steiner. And while it may not have come together as quickly as things did with his family, Booker didn't find it all that difficult to match up with each and make those new pairings work.

"We figured each other out from the beginning, it was such an easy transition for all of us," continued Booker T. "All of us became tag team champions. It was just because we went out and performed effortlessly because we knew our jobs ... We were boys, and I think that's why we connected so well."