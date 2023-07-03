WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/3 - Women's World Championship Match, Money In The Bank Aftermath
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on July 3, 2023, coming to you live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!
After coming up short against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Night of Champions, Natalya has another shot at becoming titleholder tonight as the two go head-to-head in a rematch.
Although no other segments have been announced for tonight's show, there is sure to be some fallout from WWE Money In The Bank this past Saturday in London, England. Not only did Damian Priest and IYO SKY become the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holders respectively, but the Premium Live Event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler's betrayal of longtime friend Ronda Rousey, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.
Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes are all scheduled to be in Baltimore tonight, as per WWE's event page.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of Money In The Bank.
Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as Seth "Freakin" Rollins makes his way down to the ring.
Seth Rollins Is Interrupted By An American Nightmare And A Beast Incarnate
Rollins basks in the song of the fans before welcoming fans to Monday Night Rollins. He discusses the festivities of Money In The Bank and his victory over Finn Balor, then addresses WWE Summerslam.
Before Rollins can continue, Cody Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring.
Rhodes looks to ask Baltimore what they want to talk about, but he is interrupted by Brock Lesnar's music!
"The Beast Incarnate" appears on the ramp and begins brawling with Rhodes. He dumps him in the ring and sets up for an F5, but Rhodes escapes and lands the Cody Cutter.
Judgment Day Confronts Seth Rollins
Back from the break, Rollins has gotten back inside the ring and says it's time to get back to business.
Judgment Day's music hits, and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley appear. Ripley says everyone is here to see Judgment Day take over, and Rollins questions her statement. He takes note of Finn Balor's absence and asks where he is. He says while Balor is prone to sneak attacks, something tells him that isn't the case.
Ripley says Balor's whereabouts are none of his business, and Priest says the only thing he should be concerned about is his Money In The Bank briefcase. He says he could cash in on him at any time, including tonight. Rollins says Priest is forgetting you have to catch the champion when they're beating down, but he's as good as new. He says he was planning to party, but he's happy to have a match. Priest says he hopes Rollins has the energy to be beaten by someone next to him. Ripley suggests Dominik since she already has a title match later tonight, and throws out the challenge on his behalf. Rollins then accepts the challenge after some encouragement from the audience.
Back from the break, Shinsuke Nakamura heads down to the ring for his upcoming match with Priest.
Damian Priest (w/ Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
The bell rings and the two lock up. They go back and forth with submission holds before Priest lands a right hand. Nakamura delivers a series of knees to his jaw, then jams his boot into it. Priest responds with a forearm, then fires off stomps in the corner and sets up with a delayed vertical suplex. Nakamura escapes and delivers a knee to Priest's midsection that sends him tumbling to the outside. Nakamura then sends him into the barricade near the timekeeper's area face first before Priest plants him on top of it spine first.
Back from the break, Nakamura fires off a series of right hands and kicks. Nakamura plants him with a leg sweep, then follows it up with a kick and ascends to the middle rope. He goes flying, but Priest catches him with a right hand and sets up for South Of Heaven. Nakamura counters into a roll up, but Priest kicks out. Nakamura looks for an Arm Bar, but Priest blocks it and delivers a spinning heel kick. He sets up for Razor's Edge, but Nakamura escapes and delivers a knee off the middle rope. He sets up for the Kinshasa, but Priest ducks out of the way and lands a vicious clothesline. He follows it up with South Of Heaven for the win.
Winner: Damian Priest
