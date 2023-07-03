WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/3 - Women's World Championship Match, Money In The Bank Aftermath

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on July 3, 2023, coming to you live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!

After coming up short against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Night of Champions, Natalya has another shot at becoming titleholder tonight as the two go head-to-head in a rematch.

Although no other segments have been announced for tonight's show, there is sure to be some fallout from WWE Money In The Bank this past Saturday in London, England. Not only did Damian Priest and IYO SKY become the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holders respectively, but the Premium Live Event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler's betrayal of longtime friend Ronda Rousey, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes are all scheduled to be in Baltimore tonight, as per WWE's event page.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of Money In The Bank.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as Seth "Freakin" Rollins makes his way down to the ring.