Tommy Dreamer On 'Weird' Interactions With Pro Wrestling Fans

It's not uncommon for fans – wrestling and non-wrestling alike – to become emotional upon meeting their idols, but for "Busted Open" host Tommy Dreamer, those displays of emotion can get uncomfortable.

"You see these fan interactions. It gets weird when I see people crying when they meet me," Dreamer explained, "and I know I've seen it with Mickie because I don't view myself as Tommy Dreamer, big celebrity, I view myself as a very fortunate wrestling fan that has crossed that barricade."

Dreamer also thinks the current setup for meeting fans can prioritize expediency over the actual experience.

"It's hard to appreciate because of time," Dreamer continued. "Meet-and-greets, they rush people in and out."

Dreamer says fans mean everything to him, as he doesn't quite recognize the importance of his various accomplishments until afterward. The former Extreme Championship Wrestling Champion says life on the road can be a monotonous strain on a wrestler's mindset, as they're focused on the next match and the next moment, as it's what ultimately endears wrestlers to the fans. Dreamer recounted going to Omaha, Nebraska for the first time in seven years, and being in disbelief at the turnout, especially from fans of ECW.

"ECW never went to Omaha, Nebraska," Dreamer explained, "and maybe that's why they loved it so much but it was the 'No, you don't understand, it was so different for me,' or 'Hey there was a time in my life where my parents had split up and I just gravitated towards you or towards wrestling.'"

According to Dreamer, everyone has different reasons why they love wrestling.

