AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/5 - Kenny Omega Vs. Wheeler Yuta, Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" on July 5, 2023, coming to you live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada!

As the rivalry between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club continues to heat up, Kenny Omega is set to go one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta. The pair previously met at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 back in May during the second ever Anarchy In The Arena match, with Yuta and his teammates ultimately emerging victorious.

Two Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals Matches are set for tonight, as former tag team partners Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland square off with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin while MJF and Adam Cole are set to take on the newest participants, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and The Butcher. The winners of the tournament will earn themselves a match with FTR and a chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The Outcasts' Ruby Soho will be squaring off with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Quarterfinals match for the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The winner will advance to the semifinals and meet Skye Blue, becoming one step closer to facing either Willow Nightingale or Athena in the finals.

The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn look to keep their good fortunes rolling as they collide with The Bollywood Boyz and The Blade. Gunn, Anthony Bowens, and Max Caster have scored victories over Spanish Announce Project, La Faccion Ingobernable, and Varsity Athletes across the span of the last couple of months.

Additionally, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley both have something on their minds to share tonight.