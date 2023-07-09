Magnum TA Gets Why It Was So Hard For Ric Flair To Retire From Pro Wrestling

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair wrestled through numerous retirements, wrestling his final match in July last year. While many wrestling fans wonder why the two-time WWE Hall of Famer never called it quits, veteran star Magnum TA, whose career was tragically cut short, understands Flair's motivation.

"It's a sacrificial business, to begin with," Magnum TA explained on the latest "Snake Pit" episode. "You give up a lot of things people take for granted, things they can do with their time, spend time with their families. You end up ... you're married to the business."

Magnum TA was famously injured in a car wreck that ended the popular star's career before it could be established, but his quick rise to the top of the wrestling world taught him how addictive performing can be.

"It was a situation where you grew to despise the travel but you enjoy the performance part of it so much," Magnum explained. "And enjoy that time in the ring and be able to be rewarded by the fans that are reciprocating, enjoying what you did, it was almost like a euphoric drug kinda thing." Not only is it a potent drug, but it's reportedly rare.

"There's nothing I've ever been able to do in my life that's replicated what that experience is like," Magnum explained. "So I know why Flair and these guys that were able to perform way past their physical prime because they couldn't hang it up, they didn't know what else to do. There was nothing to replace that with."

While Flair wrestled his "last match," the WWE Hall of Famer says that he wishes it hadn't been his last, and refuses to state whether he's truly finally done.