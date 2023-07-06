Longtime WWE Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Leaves MLW Lawsuit, Says He's Eyeing Retirement

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's lawyer stretching back decades, has stepped away from WWE's ongoing lawsuit with Major League Wrestling and has stated his intent to retire at the end of the year, as per "WrestleNomics."

McDevitt cited the recent denial of WWE's motion to dismiss the MLW lawsuit as his reasoning for withdrawing. He noted that he has been planning to retire at the end of the year for some time and that the suit will most likely stretch to 2025.

The lawsuit with MLW is over WWE's allegedly monopolistic practices. WWE made a motion to dismiss the suit, but the motion was denied in the middle of June. Earlier in the year, it was reported that the lawsuit would cost WWE millions of dollars if not dismissed, due to the extensive discovery process that the case would bring.

McDevitt, 73, has worked with WWE for over 36 years dating all the way back to the infamous steroid trial in 1993. He has said that his work with Vince McMahon and the WWE during that time is what cemented him with McMahon and the company.

Since then, McDevitt has represented the WWE in a wide range of cases, including a number of concussion-related cases that were all dismissed.