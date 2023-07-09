Aleister Black Recalls Not Being Liked When He Was The 'Chosen One' In WWE NXT

AEW star Malakai Black once went by Aleister Black during his time in WWE from 2017 until 2021. 2018 was a pivotal year for the Dutch wrestler as he experienced his first and only reign as "NXT" Champion. During a recent appearance on "The Undisputed Podcast," Black recalled not being liked by his fellow coworkers while at the top of the card.

"I remember when I was the 'chosen one' in 'NXT' and I did not have a lot of friends because they wanted to be the chosen one," Black said. "I had a lot of people that did not like me because of it. I was just going like, 'Sorry, guys.' I didn't do anything on purpose, but that was just the way the industry was at the time and what the machine picked at the time."

"You and I both know that it is a rotating system throughout everything," Black added. "No one owes anyone anything, and once you're out, the business will be fine. No one's bigger than the business, none of us are. I think, for me, that's always kept me very level-headed... I was never really someone who strayed far from the path of this stuff because at the end of the day, this all will end... So I'd rather be remembered as a guy that was down to earth, for the most part, than someone who was inauthentic."

Black's title reign lasted 108 days after he defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. He successfully defended against Eric Young and Lars Sullivan before Tommaso Ciampa dethroned him in July.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Undisputed Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.