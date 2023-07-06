Impact Wrestling Results 7/6: Motor City Machine Guns Vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush

Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

PCO vs. The Good Hands

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan Angels

Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush

