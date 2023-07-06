Impact Wrestling Results 7/6: Motor City Machine Guns Vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush

Motor City Machine Guns entering Impact Wrestling
By Colby Applegate/Updated: July 6, 2023 8:36 pm EST

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush
  • Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • PCO vs. The Good Hands
  • Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan Angels
  • Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.

Comments
Recommended