Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Controversial German Suplex In Pro Wrestling

Rob Van Dam has been hit with chairs, put through tables, and punished his body in ways that most people would never understand. One move the former WWE Champion doesn't mind is the German Suplex.

"I like the German Suplex," Van Dam said on "One of a Kind" recently. "It's actually a go-to that I would do in a real-life situation, more so than a match, you know what I mean?" According to Van Dam, he used the maneuver to get one up on wrestlers that were "testing" him in the early days of his wrestling career.

"It's a great move and it's pretty when someone does a bridge and holds it," Van Dam continued. "It's not — to me — one of the most dangerous moves. Some people do look like they 'Wham' don't take care of their opponents and really throw them hard and fast on their head, and of course, that would be a different situation than just asking about a move. German Suplex is awesome but I could take any move and put a lot into it."

Van Dam went on to explain that the move he truly hates to receive is the Alabama Slam, famously used by Cody Rhodes, Bob Holly, and The Patriot.

"I don't mind telling you, my whole career, I never learned how to not get killed by [the Alabama Slam]. I just never wanted to tell the guys that did it to me but it always sucks. Del Wilkes used to do that in All Japan, The Patriot, and when 'Wham!' It's so stiff, you're falling backwards onto your head so there's not much you can do to break the momentum." Van Dam says that the best way to avoid getting one's bell rung is to try to distribute the blow as best as possible throughout the shoulders.