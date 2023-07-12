Disco Inferno On What Is Driving Fans Away From Pro Wrestling

Some things in life are constant: death, taxes, and Disco Inferno having complaints about the modern era.

"If you wanna draw fans, I think you're doing enough stuff in the work today to drive fans away," Inferno said on "Keepin' It 100" recently. "The reason because people cringe at the WWE product ... because there was so much cringey stuff, and people stop watching. I'm just saying that enough stuff in the wrestling today is causing people to stop watching."

Inferno went on to say that many of the habits of younger wrestlers are becoming as "cringey" as WWE sketches.

"I think it's the thigh-slapping, the Japanese forearm spot, and the fact that everyone and their mother does dives now and stands there to catch," the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion said.

Disco called wrestling a "copycat business" where people are copying things that worked in other matches. His biggest issue is not only the overuse of the Superkick, but the act of slapping one's thigh when doing it. He went on to explain how innovator Shawn Michaels would build up to a Superkick, so as best to hide the thigh slap, and then most importantly, would get the pinfall victory from said Superkick.

"When you're doing the thigh slap and you're simulating the sound of you cracking a guy's jaw? And the guy didn't even sell? It's f**kin' stupid," Inferno said, going on to lambast wrestlers that slap their thigh even when not connecting with an opponent's jaw, adding a layer of artifice to the moves.