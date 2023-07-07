WWE Reportedly Introduces New Rule In Response To Florida's Permitless Carry Law

In April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law that would allow Florida residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit. While background checks are still required for the purchase of a firearm in Florida, this new law does not require the additional training and background check that had previously been necessary for a concealed carry permit. Florida's new permitless carry law officially went into effect on July 1.

In response, WWE has enacted its own rule, prohibiting all weapons — concealed or not — for any of its events across the state, including at the Performance Center, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This overlaps with safety protocol policies already in place at a number of major venues across the Sunshine State, such as FLA Live Arena, the Kaseya Center, the Amway Center, and Hard Rock Stadium — all facilities which WWE has run in the past. Each of those, among others, prohibit weapons of any kind in the building.

However, the law does allow for one's vehicle in the parking lot to be an extension of their ability to carry. That would explain why if a weapon is attempted to be brought into any such venue, the carrier would be directed to return it to their car with no options for checking it for retrieval later.