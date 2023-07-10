Wheeler Yuta On Watching Excitement Build For AEW Rampage Match Vs. Jon Moxley

Prior to his full inclusion in Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta needed to prove himself if he wanted to be considered for membership into such a collection of elite wrestlers. That effort came forth during a match on "AEW Rampage" with Jon Moxley — a bloody bout that spanned 18 minutes. And while Yuta may not have walked away with the victory, he did leave with the respect of his opponent, something he talked about at length on "AEW Unrestricted."

"...Being able to have that couple days of people being like 'Hey, you have to watch this' and 'Hey, this is really important' was really cool ... It was really nice to have that moment," Yuta recalled. "That match ... There's a few times where in the ring I was like 'All right, I'm completely in this moment and nothing else matters.' Obviously, you're always trying to get the win and you're always trying to compete as best you can," he continued, "but that was one of those moments where it feels like life or death ...This is my opportunity and I really have to go seize it. So being able to do that and seeing where it took me with the BCC has just been awesome..."

What that match has done for Yuta's career is not lost on him one bit as he did what he could to make the most of the chance he had been given. "I knew how important it was for me to kinda prove myself, you know?" Yuta noted. "The matches that I had [previously] with Jon — we had one that took about 90 seconds, one that was about 10 minutes, and that one was about 18 [minutes]. So just being able to show that growth was really my goal ... I obviously did not expect for things to take off the way the that they did, but I knew in that moment that this is really important and this is an opportunity I have to seize".

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.