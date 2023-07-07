WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/7 - Roman Reigns Goes To Tribal Court, Edge Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on July 7, 2023, coming to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!

Over the past few weeks, The Bloodline has crumbled and tensions have been high amongst the members of the stable. Jimmy and Jey Uso were able to emerge victorious against Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this past Saturday at WWE Money In The Bank, and tonight, "The Head of the Table" will be taking the stand in Tribal Court to defend himself and his actions amidst the chaos.

After coming up short against Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the May 26 episode of "SmackDown", Sheamus has another shot at capturing gold as the two collide in a rematch. Issues between the two men have only escalated since last month after their respective allies, Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes, became involved.

Edge will be making his return to WWE programming for the first time since May 12 as he joins host Grayson Waller on "The Grayson Waller Effect". "The Rated-R Superstar" squared off with AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in a quarterfinals match of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament during his last appearance.

As their rivalry continues to heat up, AJ Styles will be going one-on-one with Karrion Kross. Kross and Styles first met in the squared circle on May 26, and again last week in mixed tag team competition when Kross joined forces with Scarlett and Styles with his fellow O.C. teammate Michin.