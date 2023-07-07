AEW Rampage Live Coverage 7/7 - Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Continues, Trios Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on July 7. 2023, coming to you from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada!

The 100th episode of "Rampage" will see two more teams to advance to the semifinals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, as Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia join forces to take on Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett, and Brian Cage and Big Bill team up for the first time ever to square off with Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal. The winners will join AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, and International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin after both teams became one step closer to earning themselves a shot at the World Tag Team Championship this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Dark Order has voiced their frustrations and feelings of desertion towards "Hangman" Adam Page in light of his allegiance with his longtime friends, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver got their chance to face Page and The Young Bucks on the June 28 episode of "Dynamite" in a trios match, but ultimately fell short. Tonight, they have another chance to air out their frustrations as the six men square off in a rematch.

Hikaru Shida has been on a three match winning streak since joining forces with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to defeat Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose on the May 26 edition of "Rampage". Tonight, she looks to keep her good fortunes rolling as she goes one-on-one with Shafir.