Alan Angels Explains The Downward Spiral Of AEW's Dark Order

Alan Angels of Impact Wrestling is most well known for his time in AEW as part of the Dark Order. However, in 2022 Angels walked away due to feeling he didn't have room "to grow in AEW." Part of that could be because Angels was in the Dark Order while the group was trying to find its footing after the sudden and tragic passing of Brodie Lee. On "Busted Open Radio," Angels described the downward turn the group took.

"I would like to not call it a drop-off because all those guys are extremely talented and it really kind of hurt when Brodie Lee did pass because we, as a group, were building so much momentum, and we were in the main event scene with Brodie as our leader and he was challenging for the belt," he said. "We were doing some really cool stuff, and then unfortunately once he died we were — not only did we not really have our main event guy anymore — we were almost forced to turn babyface," explained Angels.