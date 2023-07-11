Booker T Recalls Seeing Something Special In The Usos While In Reality Of Wrestling

It's fair to say that The Usos have cemented their status among the top tag teams in WWE history. They had already built quite a deep library of great matches over the years, with their eight tag team title reigns further establishing their legacy. However, it has been their role in the long-simmering Bloodline storyline as it turned into a juggernaut that may very well serve as their greatest achievement yet.

In fact, The Usos have become so closely associated with WWE that you might be inclined to think that they've spent their entire wrestling careers there. But you'd be wrong. Once upon a time — before WWE — they wrestled as the Samoan Soldiers. They spent time wrestling across the Gulf Coast and beyond, including trips to Texas for Booker T's PWA promotion, now known as Reality of Wrestling.

"The growth of the Usos from their time in Reality of Wrestling seems like a lifetime ago, it really does," Booker T shared on the latest episodre of "The Hall of Fame." "Those guys have stepped up, and I said they were gonna go down as the greatest tag team that ever was, they were gonna surpass Harlem Heat and everything that we ever did, so I'm proud of those guys. [...] Those guys remember my words, the lessons, and everything I would try to teach them about the business, the artistry of it. The Shakespeare and 'Romeo and Juliet' part. Being able to lose [and] listen to the crowd [while] looking up at the lights. It's a beautiful thing, man, when you can find yourself in that moment, so man, I appreciate those guys. Love those guys."

