Eric Bischoff Explains Why Ric Flair Wouldn't Have Worked Out As Head Of WCW Creative

Eric Bischoff had many jobs when he ran WCW in the late 90s, but the former WCW President says there's one area where he knew he couldn't consider himself an expert.

"I didn't want to be involved in creative," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" recently. "I was insecure. I was aware of my lack of experience and feel for that aspect of the business. I wanted Ric to have as much control as he felt comfortable with and execute a vision, but that's a full-time job."

Bischoff says being in charge of creative is "not fun" and involves a lot of time working from the office. "It is fun if you're the type of person who enjoys that process. That wasn't Ric's strength."

Bischoff said that "The Nature Boy" had the knowledge needed to book wrestling but hadn't given up on his full-time career. "You cannot do this at the Marriott, out by the pool. You've got to do it with a team."

Bischoff feels Flair had the respect of the locker room but not the boardroom, noting that he wasn't a personality that meshed well with the executives at Turner Broadcasting.

The former World Heavyweight Champion never gave up wrestling as a full-time job during his time in WCW, not officially retiring until July of 2022, when the two-time WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his last match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair has even expressed regret at calling an end to his career, leaving open the possibility of reneging on his promise to retire.