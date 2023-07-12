Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia Advance To Finals Of AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament

One semi-final down, one to go in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision." On tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy after an assist from Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland of the Mogul Embassy.

The match was a back-and-forth affair until Nana showed up at ringside to grab Allin's skateboard and suggest to Garcia that he use it as a weapon. This provided a distraction for the referee that allowed Strickland to come in from out of nowhere and kick Allin in the head, which made him easy pickings for Guevara to hit the GTH and get the win. This sends the J.A.S. team to the finals on next week's "Dynamite" in Boston.

After the match, the announcers noted that this may provide extra motivation for Strickland's opponent tonight, Nick Wayne, who has known Allin for years, going back to their time training together under Nick's dad, Buddy Wayne, at his wrestling school in Washington state.