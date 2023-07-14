Eric Bischoff On What Social Media Would've Been Like During The 1990s Wrestling Boom

From Threads to BlueSky, there are more and more new platforms where devout wrestling fans can spout off their thoughts daily with others around the world. Former Senior Vice President of WCW, Eric Bischoff, no stranger to controversy, often partakes in these colorful online discussions.

Bischoff recently spoke on his "Strictly Business" podcast about what wrestling discussions on social media would have looked like back when wrestling was in its heyday in the 1990s. Co-host Jon Alba said he always wondered what social media would have been like in the era of the Monday Night Wars, when "WWE Monday Night Raw" and "WCW Monday Nitro" were airing at the same time. Bischoff said he would have enjoyed it.

"It just would have absolutely fed into, somehow [if] you could magically transport today's technology back into the mid-90s, late-90s, I just can't even imagine what that would have been like," Bischoff said. "Because there were weeks, regularly, where the combined audience for both 'Nitro' and 'Raw' was north of seven to eight million people. Or that's households. And there's usually 1.8 or 2.1 — whatever the number is now — people per household. So you've got millions and millions and millions of people, and they would have been able to engage not after the show's over, but while it's going on. That would have been awesome."