Impact Wrestling Results 7/13: Knockouts Title Open Challenge, Zachary Wentz Vs. Chris Bey
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight just 48 hours before Slammiversary in Windsor:
- Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts World Championship open challenge
- Brian Myers & Moose vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
- Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey
- Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight
- Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.
Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey
Wentz takes Bey to the corner to start but then retreats for a moment. Bey applies a headlock. The pace quickens as they try countering each other with a flurry of offense until Bey stomps on Wentz's back. Wentz rolls out and regroups with Trey. Ace walks up to intervene before Wentz boots Bey. Back inside, Wentz keeps Bey grounded with an arm stretch and elbows to the collar bone.
Bey manages to roll out and chops Wentz. Bey connects with a lariat and goes for a cover. They trade another flurry of moves until Bey hits Code Red for a nearfall. Ace and Trey get into it at ringside, which leads to Bey kicking Trey. Bey turns around into a headlock DDT from Wentz, who covers for the three.
Winner: Zachary Wentz
We see footage of Dango vs. Heath from BTI with Santino on commentary. Dango made comments about Santino's daughter, which prompted the DOA to leave commentary and Dango punched him. We cut to backstage where Trey and Wentz confront Santino and D'Amore. Santino never said he would allow them in the Slammiversary tag team title match, especially after they cheated. Trey said he'll regret that.