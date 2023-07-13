Mike Bennett Sees AEW 'Setting The Trend' For Next Generation Of Wrestlers

In the short few years of its existence, AEW has built up goodwill amongst fans and talent alike. Between lighter travel schedules for stars and more freedom for appearances elsewhere, the company has many positives for talents. On "AEW Unrestricted," Mike Bennett described how the AEW schedule is changing the game.

"What I feel is cool about AEW, is I feel we're setting the trend for what wrestling is going to be in the next generation," he said. "Everyone in the 70s and the 80s and the 90s, that was the lifestyle. They didn't know any better. [...] Now we realized, maybe that wasn't the best way to do it. Maybe giving all your attention to the road, giving all your attention to work, and giving all your attention to your job maybe that's not the best way to do it. I'm not saying they're bad people, I'm not saying they're wrong. I'm saying they didn't know, and now we know."

Bennett described the importance of AEW's schedule and ability to take time off when needed for younger talents that may want to start a family down the road. He also stressed the importance of these qualities for female talents.

"I can't speak to this but my wife can. If you're a female, it's got to be incredibly relieving to know if you decide you want to start a family, your career is not going to be over. There will be a spot for you when you come back."