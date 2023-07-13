Mike Bennett Sees AEW 'Setting The Trend' For Next Generation Of Wrestlers
In the short few years of its existence, AEW has built up goodwill amongst fans and talent alike. Between lighter travel schedules for stars and more freedom for appearances elsewhere, the company has many positives for talents. On "AEW Unrestricted," Mike Bennett described how the AEW schedule is changing the game.
"What I feel is cool about AEW, is I feel we're setting the trend for what wrestling is going to be in the next generation," he said. "Everyone in the 70s and the 80s and the 90s, that was the lifestyle. They didn't know any better. [...] Now we realized, maybe that wasn't the best way to do it. Maybe giving all your attention to the road, giving all your attention to work, and giving all your attention to your job maybe that's not the best way to do it. I'm not saying they're bad people, I'm not saying they're wrong. I'm saying they didn't know, and now we know."
Bennett described the importance of AEW's schedule and ability to take time off when needed for younger talents that may want to start a family down the road. He also stressed the importance of these qualities for female talents.
"I can't speak to this but my wife can. If you're a female, it's got to be incredibly relieving to know if you decide you want to start a family, your career is not going to be over. There will be a spot for you when you come back."
AEW and Jay Briscoe's Passing
Bennett's appreciation for AEW doesn't just stem from the space the company gives for talent's lives. He recalled the aftermath of the passing of Jay Briscoe solidifying his pride in AEW and the happiness he felt about the memorials held on AEW and Ring of Honor programming and AEW President Tony Khan's handling of everything.
"I remember about a week after Jay's services and everything, and after just seeing the way AEW handled it but more importantly the way Tony [Khan] handled everything, I remember I looked at Maria [Kanellis-Bennett] and I said, 'I don't think I ever want to work for another wrestling company besides this.' Because of the way, Tony treats us like people, like we're not just pawns on a chessboard. To know that there's a person in charge that's saying, 'This matters,' I looked at my wife and I was like, 'I don't want to work for someone who doesn't have that empathy.' And that empathy goes a long way. [...] It's been a rollercoaster ride since January, I'm just thankful for the people I've had around me to get through this. I love Jay, I loved him to death. [...] It's been special, it's been hard. But I'm so proud that I work for a company like Ring of Honor and AEW in a situation like this."
If you use quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.