Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star As His Favorite Wrestler Of All Time

At this point in his career, Tony Schiavone has no issue with playing favorites. Whenever he's at the commentary desk on "AEW Dynamite," he's not shy about his friendship with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. or his dislike for AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. However, while we've mostly heard about his disappointment with Adam Cole or Jack Perry lately, the beloved announcer recently spent some time talking about another one of his favorites: Eddie Kingston.

On the latest installment of "What Happened When," the revered commentator reiterated his stamp of approval on "The Mad King" and praised the brutal competitor for recently winning the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship from KENTA at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

"I will say it 'til probably the day I die — He's my favorite wrestler of all time," said Schiavone. "He really is for so many reasons. What Eddie does seems, looks, and is real ... Those promos that he does are real. Yes, they are real promos."

Specifically, Kingston's promos from before and after he won his title were the focus of the discussion, Despite being such a tough guy, Schiavone also greatly appreciated the authenticity and vulnerability being displayed by the Yonkers native here and in the past as an advocate for mental health.