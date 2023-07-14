AEW's Eddie Kingston On 'Surreal' Nature Of Wrestling In Korakuen Hall For NJPW

July 5 not only marked the start of Eddie Kingston's first championship reign since 2019, but it also served as the culmination of a long-time dream. Ever since he was a teenager, Kingston has been entranced by Japanese professional wrestling. It wasn't until 2023 though that Kingston made his way to one of Japan's most historic venues. Nearly three decades later, Kingston finally stepped foot into Korakuen Hall in Tokyo — a feat that he thought may never happen.

In an interview conducted by NJPW, Kingston recalled the overwhelming emotions he experienced upon his arrival to Korakuen Hall for NJPW STRONG Independence Day. "I felt like my career was over right before the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, I thought 'OK, that's it, my career's over'. I'm ... I'm not supposed to be here," he said. "I'll get emotional saying this, but I've dreamed of this since I was 13 years old. I've made a lot of mistakes — in life, not just in wrestling — and I never thought I'd be here. To be here now seems very surreal, so I just want to do good for the Japanese fans, for New Japan, and for the people I looked up to, for Hashimoto, Chono, Muto, Baba, Inoki, the Four Pillars and on and on. Jun Akiyama as well – I've been able to wrestle and team with him, and he gave me so much confidence."

Kingston's emotions deepened on Night Two of NJPW STRONG Independence Day weekend when he unseated KENTA to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. With Kingston's victory, KENTA's run with the title officially ended at 45 days and that of the "Mad King" began.