AEW Rampage Live Coverage 7/14 - Owen Hart Cup Semi-Finals Match, Konosuke Takeshita In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on July 14, 2023, coming to you from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada!

NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale will be colliding with Ring Of Honor Women's Champion Athena in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The winner will face Ruby Soho of The Outcasts in the finals tomorrow night on "AEW Collision", with Soho qualifying after she defeated Skye Blue this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Lance Archer will be making his return to an AEW ring tonight as he takes on one half of Best Friends, Trent Beretta. Archer last competed on the April 3 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation", during which he beat Bryce Cannon in quick fashion.

After blindsiding Kenny Omega with an attack alongside Jon Moxley and a returning PAC on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", Konosuke Takeshita looks to build some momentum heading into Blood & Guts as he faces an opponent who has yet to be named. Takeshita, Moxley, and PAC will be joining forces with Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli to go head-to-head with Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi this coming Wednesday.

Although "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker came up short against Keith Lee in a trios match two weeks ago on "Dynamite", they have a shot at redemption tonight as they square off with Lee and his Naturally Limitless tag team partner Dustin Rhodes. Additionally, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver all have something to get off their minds.