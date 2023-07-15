Impact Slammiversary Live Coverage 7/15: Aldis Vs. Shelley, Trinity Vs. Purrazzo

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Slammiversary 2023 Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario.

Our live coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • IMPACT World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis
  • IMPACT Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity
  • IMPACT X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush
  • IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Subculture vs. Brian Myers & Moose vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
  • IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly
  • Ultimate X: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight vs. Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA
  • Scott D'Amore & TBD vs. Bully Ray & Cody Deaner (Special Enforcer: Darren McCarty)
  • Frankie Kazarian (w/ Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha)
  • IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King (Countdown match)
  • Jody Threat & The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal (Countdown match)

