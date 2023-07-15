Impact Slammiversary Live Coverage 7/15: Aldis Vs. Shelley, Trinity Vs. Purrazzo

Tonight's show comes from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario.



Here is what's in store for tonight:

IMPACT World Championship : Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis

: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis IMPACT Knockouts World Championship : Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity

: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity IMPACT X-Division Championship : Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush

: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush IMPACT World Tag Team Championship : ABC (c) vs. Subculture vs. Brian Myers & Moose vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

: ABC (c) vs. Subculture vs. Brian Myers & Moose vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship : The Coven (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

: The Coven (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Ultimate X : Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight vs. Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA

: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight vs. Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA Scott D'Amore & TBD vs. Bully Ray & Cody Deaner (Special Enforcer: Darren McCarty)

Frankie Kazarian (w/ Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship : Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King (Countdown match)

: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King (Countdown match) Jody Threat & The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal (Countdown match)

